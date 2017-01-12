West Springfield teen paralyzed in swimming accident speaks about his recovery

Conor McCormick, the West Springfield lacrosse player who became paralyzed after a pool accident, is speaking out in a video circulating Facebook.

In a new video that surfaced Wednesday, McCormick spoke out about his recovery.

Friends and family share their thoughts about Conor and describe him as mature and faithful.

The pool accident happened on July 17. The 16-year-old dove into an in-ground pool and hit his head and became paralyzed.

Conor spent months in Atlanta undergoing extensive rehab.

Since the July accident, Conor's community has rallied around him, raising money and selling t-shirts in his honor.

In this new video, Conor's family members talk about his character and how his faith in God has only grown since becoming paralyzed.

Also in the video, Conor's four younger siblings call him an inspiration.

We spoke to Conor's lacrosse coach on Thursday. He said that Conor is getting stronger every day and added that the fundraising continues and every little bit helps.

On GoFundMe, they have raised more than $52,000 and on another fundraising site, more than $20,000 has been raised.

The goal is for $100,000.

The family has not been able to have their home modified. Some of these things the family is realizing take more time than they had expected.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.