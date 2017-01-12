Agawam releases video of controversial arrest that led to firing of three officers

A video tape of three Agawam police officers subduing a suspect has been released. The incident led to the firing of the officers.

Western Mass News requested the videotape on Thursday after the Hampden County District Attorney closed his criminal investigation and after the officers themselves asked that the video be released.

The D.A. said that it will not pursue criminal charges against the officers.

The video tape shows the controversial arrest of a Connecticut man, who police said was intoxicated and extremely violent.

(Warning: the videos above and below are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers)

Three Agawam police officers - Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer John Moccio, and Officer Edward Connor - were fired after the June 19, 2016 incident for allegedly using excessive force in arresting him.

The officers used a baton to subdue him.

The attorney for the officers, John Connor, said that the video of the arrest shows the officers using appropriate force in subduing the man.

"He was kicking, punching, he was putting people in headlocks, and when you do that under the policies of the department and training, they are authorized to use the baton," Connor said.

The town saw it differently and said that the officers used excessive force.

Again, the District Attorney - after reviewing the tape and conducting an investigation into the incident - has refused to bring criminal charges against the officers.

"The fact the district attorney has closed his investigation means these officers acted appropriately . If they used excessive force then it would be criminal," Connor noted.

Meanwhile, the officers have appealed their firings to the state's civil service commission. Those hearings are continuing.

Western Mass News contacted the mayor's office and were told the mayor would have no comment until the civil service hearings are over.

