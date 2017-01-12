Free valet parking offered near MGM construction site

The construction of the MGM Springfield casino is leaving some local businesses with limited parking for patrons.

Starting on Tuesday, January 17, free valet parking will be available for anyone looking to visit businesses along the south end area.

Anyone visiting businesses from State Street to Union Street will have access to the service at the health center.

The 90 day pilot program will be funded by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.



A lot of residents agree this effort will be greatly appreciated by everyone that pays a visit to that section of Springfield.

"We are very excited because parking has been very difficult since we opened and this will effect us in a positive way," said Vivi Anaeyes, a manager.

"Every time you come here you have to make a circle because you cant find a spot. Spend time, waste time, so I think this is a nice project," said Muhammes Ozdemyi, a patron.

The state gaming commission has authorized up to $200,000 for the full year costs.

The pilot program will run about $48,000 and that includes the valet service and the administrative costs.

