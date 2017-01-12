Holyoke fire victim rebuilds after losing everything

Kimberly Houle lost everything on New Years Day when her apartment was destroyed by a fire.

Her determination to put her life back together is what's getting her through this difficult time.

"We're doing good, somewhat, we've had a lot of donations," said Houle.



She said it has been difficult to start over, but generous donations of furniture and basic essentials have helped.



"It's a majorly big support, and I'm thankful after all this," Houle noted.



She was preparing for her son to move in with her days before the fire.

"I had brand new stuff for him, and it was in the apartment. And we lost everything," Houle continued.



The Holyoke mayor fire relief fund has been pooling donations for those left homeless.



"Our goal is $100,000. And through the go-fund-me and the donations that have been brought in through the mayor's office, we have raised over $84,000," said Heather Ducharme, aide to the Holyoke mayor.



The funds have not yet been disbursed, and it's unclear when they will be released.



"It has to go through the city's council and some procedures that need to be done," Ducharme noted.



The immediate needs for Houle and her family are being met, but she still needed support so she set up a go-fund-me page.



"I've only got a donation of like $15," said Houle.



Although she said she is grateful for all the donations, she hopes the future funds will help her find permanent housing.

"It will be distributed among the families. We're kind of working to figure out what the needs are right now," said Ducharme.



The city said there a few formalities that need to be flushed out before the money can go into the victim's pockets.



"It's a pretty simple thing, just a few routine things. And then it will be distributed as quick as we can," Ducharme continued.

The mayor's office said that everyone is placed in housing while they work out their long-term plans.



Western Mass News will be continuing to follow up with the families impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.