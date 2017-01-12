Attorney comments on controversial Agawam police officer video

The town of Agawam released the video of a controversial arrest which led to the firings of three police officers.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the videotape today after the district attorney closed his criminal investigation and didn't bring any charges against the officers.

The officers themselves asked that the video be released.

There are conflicting views on what the video shows and questions remain if the officers were justified in using the force they did.

Three Agawam police officers, Sgt. Anthony Grasso, and Officers John Moccio and Edward Connor, were fired after this incident in June-- for allegedly, using excessive force in detaining a man.

The town of Agawam investigated, concluding the officers did use excessive force, but the officers' attorney, John Connor, said differently.

“He was kicking, punching. He was putting people in headlocks, and when you do that under the policies of the department, and training, they are authorized to use the baton,” said Connor.

“The fact the district attorney has closed his investigation means these officers acted appropriately. If they used excessive force, then it would be criminal."

We showed the video to Springfield Trial Attorney John Stewart, who has worked in law for more than 20 years and has no connection to this case or any prior cases related to police officers.

He watched the whole video.

"As far as civil liability is concerned, my job as a civil trial lawyer is to kind of handicap what a jury would think of that, and there are things in that video that would be offensive to people so it would seem. But bottom line, in any of these use of force incidents, there would be an expert witness."

Stewart said upon further look, the use of the baton is questionable.

"It seems the two officers seem to have the matter at hand and the baton may be overkill, but that would be a matter of expert witness and opinion, but my first reaction would be that would warrant someone to take a look at it."

Stewart believes this could also have ramifications for the town of Agawam beyond this specific incident.

The department could have a hard time getting their insurance next year. It could lead to other litigation.

"If there is a suit brought or a judgment, there could be punitive damages. Those may not be covered by the insurance."

"It's disturbing, and it bears some judicial scrutiny is what I would be looking at."

The officers in that video have appealed the findings to the State Civil Service Commission.

Those hearings are continuing.

Attorney John Connor, who is representing the officers, said they deserve to get their jobs and reputations back.

