Belchertown high school athlete celebrates scoring her 1,000th point

A big accomplishment occurred for this young Belchertown basketball athlete as she scores her one-thousandth point.

Senior Kayla Henry needed just 8 points to join the exclusive 1000 point-club, and tonight was her night.

Shortly after scoring, the game against the Sci-Tech Cybercats was stopped and Kayla was given flowers and balloons as she savored her accomplishment with her parents.

Congratulations Kayla.

