Colder temps are back and will last through the weekend

High pressure continues to build into New England overnight, allowing for very cold temperatures!

Occasional high, thin clouds will be around through Saturday morning, but we will still drop to around 10 degrees. If winds can lighten enough, some single digits are possible.

We are cold and dry for Saturday, but there will be a good amount of clouds around from a storm system passing through the Mid-Atlantic. We won’t see any wet weather from this system due to high pressure passing just to our north. The Pats game is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and temps around 23-25 degrees!

Temperatures are back to or slightly below normal Saturday, then temps begin gradually warming back up starting Sunday.

Another strong high will give us some sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30s, but low temps will get back to the single digits Sunday night! Our second ‘January thaw’ kicks in next week with high temps back to the 40s and even near 50 from Tuesday to Friday.

We continue with our quiet weather pattern and only a few cold fronts will come through with rain chances. No big storms on the horizon for the next 7 to 10 days.

