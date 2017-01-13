Fire completely destroys Belchertown home

Firefighters were busy in Belchertown Friday morning as a home that was under renovation went up in flames.

It was supposed to be an exciting weekend for Chris Higgins that ended up in tragedy once he got the call and discovered his childhood home was destroyed.

His father's home, located on 200 Rickrimmon Road, carried dozens of his childhood memories.

"The house had a lot of great memories of me growing up with my dad and my mom," said Higgins.

Firefighters said they got the call at 7:30 a.m. but had a troubling time battling the fire as the closest fire hydrant to the home was 3 miles away.

Crews from Granby and Ludlow were called in, but unfortunately the fire spread throughout the entire house although they were able to keep it under control.

"We made some aggressive interior attacks on the first floor, basement, we ended up calling Ludlow for mutual aid, they sent an engine crew over," said Ted Bock, the Belchertown Fire Chief.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Higgin's father wasn't home because the house was being renovated.

"It's tough, it's very tough. I don't like seeing smoke come from there, I don't like seeing the house on fire or smoke coming from the house, it is tough to see," Higgins noted.

From the front side of the home it doesn't seem as a total loss, but major damage was on the back of the house.

Belchertown fire said there is smoke damage to the connecting breezeway and the garage as well.

The state fire marshals office is now investigating the cause.

Every fire can have a devastating impact on your life, losing so many of your favorite things, but Higgins said the timing of this fire could not have been worse.

"My step-mom is in Boston having surgery, so it is a little bit of bad timing," Higgins noted.

Higgins said step-mom has cancer, and he is just hoping for the best.

At the end of the day, looking at the house the way it is, the house doesn't matter, its those he shared it with who do.

"I'm very thankful that nobody was here, nobody was hurt, nobody was sleeping or anything like that, I am very thankful for that. Everything can be replaced, everything can be rebuilt," said Higgins.

