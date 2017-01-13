Duo deny sexually assaulting woman in western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two men have pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in western Massachusetts.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Jacob Hebert, of Pittsfield, and John Jones, of Lanesborough, were arraigned separately on aggravated rape charges stemming from the incident on Tuesday.

Hebert has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail.

Jones was arraigned at a hospital where he's recovering from injuries suffered in an unrelated crash. Jones has been ordered jailed until a bail hearing.

Prosecutors say the woman invited Hebert over on Tuesday, but that Jones unexpectedly arrived with him.

Authorities say Hebert pressured her into having sex with him while Jones watched. They say Hebert then suggested Jones have sex with her, to which she objected. Prosecutors say both 21-year-old men then assaulted her.

