Chicopee police: South Hadley man shouted racial slurs at officers

A South Hadley man that has an alleged history of drunk driving drove away from the scene of an accident and yelled racial slurs at a police officer on Thursday, according to Chicopee police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said at 2:35 p.m. an officer responded to 1885 Memorial Drive for a report of a car accident.

Wilk said once Officer Kalisz arrived to the scene, he found that a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a crash.

Officer Kalisz asked both of the drivers to pull into a parking lot nearby, and while the officer was speaking to the operator of the first vehicle, he noticed the operator of the pickup truck was heading towards Britton Street.

Wilk said Kalisz caught up to the pickup truck and when he asked why he left, the driver, who was later identified as Kevin McKenna, 50, of Priestly Farms Road, stated he was never involved in any accident.

Wilk told Western Mass News that Officer Kalisz detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from McKenna, and that’s when he ordered the man to turn his pickup truck off and step out.

McKenna refused to comply and called the officer the “N-word” and also yelled “I will bury you,” according to Wilk.

Wilk said the officer attempted to reach in and shut the vehicle off himself, but McKenna batted his arm away and became even more combative to the point where pepper spray had to be used, although it had no effect on the driver.

Officer Kalisz was assisted by off-duty officer Brodeur to help remove McKenna from his truck, where he was placed under arrest and was taken to a hospital to be medically evaluated.

Wilk said while McKenna was under arrest he continued to scream racial slurs at the officers, and fought medical personnel while he was under evaluation.

He was transported back to Chicopee headquarters and was charged with the following:

OUI, Liquor, 2nd Offense

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

He was released on $100 bail, and will appear in District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.