Crews investigate gas leak in Springfield

Emergency crews were out investigating a gas leak in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood on Friday.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that that investigation was in the area of Sumner Avenue and Fort Pleasant Avenue.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that traffic was diverted around the area for a time.

No evacuations were ordered.

The leak has since been capped.

