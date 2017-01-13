State officials warn of sick puppies being sold online

State agricultural officials are investigating reports of sick puppies that are being sold through internet advertisements.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said Thursday that according to several consumer complaints, potential buyers have been asked to meet the seller at parking lots in southern Worcester County and in most cases, contact with that seller was made via text or online.

The agency noted that the buyer is asked to pay cash, promised that the puppy is properly vaccinated, and the seller may provide documentation of the vaccinations.

"Unfortunately, some of these puppies have become acutely ill soon after purchase, and some puppies have died despite extensive veterinary care," the state said in a statement.

The complaints reportedly involve various breeds of puppies.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources said that when a buyer tries to contact the seller, it's found that the cell phone numbers used during the purchase are no longer in service.

The investigation is ongoing by Charlton Police, Southbridge Police, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

