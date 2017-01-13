Some local water customers may notice chlorine smell, taste

Some water customers in several local communities may notice a change in the taste and odor of their water.

Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Joyce Mulvaney said that adjustments were recently made to the disinfection process at the West Parish Filter Water Treatment Plant.

Because of that change, "Some consumers may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in the drinking water as a result," Mulvaney explained, adding that the water is safe to drink.

The water commission provides drinking water to Agawam, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, and Springfield.

Mulvaney noted that the chlorine levels in the drinking water remains well below the maximum levels set by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA.

Customers that do experience a chlorine smell or taste can take the following steps:

Fill a pitcher with water and place it in the refrigerator. The chlorine will dissipate over several hours.

Use an activated carbon water filter, which are available in pitchers and faucet attachments

Those in Springfield and Ludlow with questions can call (413) 310-3501. Customers in other communities serviced by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission can contact their local weather department at the numbers below:

Longmeadow: (413) 567-3400

East Longmeadow: (413) 525-5400 x1200

Agawam: (413) 821-0600

More information on chlorine and drinking water can be found here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.