Police investigating stabbing on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield

Police are investigating an afternoon stabbing in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that the incident occurred Friday afternoon on Fort Pleasant Avenue, near the lower portion of Belmont Avenue.

Delaney added that one of the victims reportedly went to the intersection of Central and Main Streets and called police.

The extent of injuries is not immediately known.

The search continues for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

