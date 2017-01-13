Agawam police chief releases report on disputed arrest

The Agawam Police Chief released a report on Friday that explains controversial details of a video that involves three Agawam police officers.

Some have said the firing was justified and others said these officers should get their jobs back.

On Thursday, video from the controversial arrest was released of David Desjardins, a Connecticut man who police said was intoxicated and extremely violent.

The footage shows officers using a baton in order to subdue Desjardins.

In the new report by Agawam's police chief, he raises questions about the use of force.

In the beginning of the video, an officer is seen striking Desjardins in the shin twice.

He then delivers several more strikes, which the report describes as "unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive and therefore in violation of the Agawam Police Department's policy on use of force."

"Under the policies and procedures of the department, and of their training, they are authorized to use the baton," said John Connor, the Attorney for the fired officers.

(Note: video of the arrest appears below. It may be disturbing to some viewers)

The report finds that the baton may have been used 'inaccurately'.

The officers may have struck the man in "red target areas," such as the kidney, which has the highest level of trauma.

According to the report, Sgt. Anthony Grasso omitted important information, including the fact that officer John Moccio struck the detained man at least 17 times in less than two minutes.

Members of the community who have seen the video, are even more conflicted.

"We all make mistakes on the job, but it's their first time and these guys have probably done a lot of good things, too. Not just this one incident," said Fred Miodowski of Agawam.

