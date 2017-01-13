Potholes popping up early across western MA

The winter weather has already taken a toll on highways and byways throughout the commonwealth.

Pothole problems have been popping up throughout the state, and anyone passing through the baystate will definitely notice.



Dips and dives over the asphalt have been surfacing earlier than normal.

"I try to avoid them as much as possible but especially with him in the car and if it bounces around," said Elliot Correa of Springfield.



Deep holes can cause damage to cars from dings, to dents, to flat tires.



"It'll break the front end of your car off. You know, it's just not good," said Rich Thomas who works in Springfield.



Western Mass News spoke to Chris Cignoli of Springfield's Department of Public Works. He said the rises and drops in temperatures in combination with plows, salt, and snow are the perfect combination for potholes to form.



"We have a crew out everyday, regardless of the weather," said Cignoli.



The January thaw hasn't helped, as the swells in temperatures can leave asphalt vulnerable to breaking apart.



"What happens is you still have the frost in the ground but the rain that gets through the first level has no place to go. So it sits there and just eats away at the material. And when you have a freeze thaw cycle again, it just starts to pop the pavement," Cignoli noted.



This year plows have been busy compared to last winter. Cold patching is only a temporary fix, but it's not the preferred method of maintaining the roads.



"Most of the time we have to do cold patch. We really don't like to do that. Because when it rains it all comes back up and you're doing it three days later," said Cignoli.



Drivers agree, as the highway headaches continue through the winter.



"That cold patch just falls out. What do you pay taxes for, right?" asked Thomas.

If you have a pothole that you want to be repaired, call your local department of public works.

