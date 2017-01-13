Boston University study links concussions and Alzheimer's disease

What could be groundbreaking research released on Friday shows a possible link between concussions and Alzheimer's disease.

Boston University researchers said for those who already have a genetic predisposition to the disease, just one concussion could increase their risk of Alzheimer's.

Their new research could mean a sea change in the way Alzheimer's is detected and treated.

The BU study looked at 160 Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans in their 30's; some who suffered a concussion and some who did not.

Those with the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's and also suffered a concussion scored lower on memory tasks.

The hope is for earlier diagnosis that can lead to earlier intervention.

Susan Guyer, is the head of exercise science and sports studies at Springfield College, and she calls the study groundbreaking.

"It says that every concussion is important. So even if it's just one, the study indicates that sometimes one concussion is overseen," said Guyer.

Guyer has spent much of her career studying concussions and their effects.

The fact that the BU study shows even one concussion could open a door to Alzheimer's for those predisposed, should be a rally cry starting in youth sports.

Often at times sporting events do not have trainers or medical staff on hand.

"I just think it's been neglected and the more research we have the more we're finding out and the brain is such a complicated system so we're finding out more. I think we're realizing that we knew a lot less than we thought we knew so this continual evolution of the research has really helped us identify what we wouldn't have identified in the past and helped us to refine our skills as we refine our knowledge," Guyer continued.

Guyer mentioned that over the years, Springfield College has developed a very progressive concussion protocall.



"Things are changing daily. Not just annually but things are changing daily so we try to stay up with the current research. We spend a lot of time on multiple concussions but every single concussion has both a short term and perhaps a long term effect so we need to make sure that we're treating each individual concussion as seriously as multiple concussions," Guyer continued.

BU researchers said the goal is to intervene when patients are in their 30's and 40's when there is a much greater chance in preventing brain degeneration later in life.

