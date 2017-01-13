Agawam mayor calls for action following reports on dead birds

We first reported earlier this week on poisoned birds found dead in West Springfield.

The controlled kill was also done in Agawam.

Now, Agawam's mayor is calling for action after constituents fear for their health.

It was a scene from a movie for some residents when dead birds were falling from trees in West Springfield after USDA poison killed them for overpopulation concerns.

The main concern in Agawam is that they had no idea of the poison until after it was out and after they saw the story on Western Mass News.

"At first blush, it looked like a story of biblical proportions. On January 10, 2017, westernmassnews,com reported a story of dozens of dead birds dropping from the sky" is the opening sentence to a letter addressed to Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Richard Neal from the mayor and city council president in Agawam.

"But I think without the education and without the knowledge of what is happening and just being shocked by it, towns that are effected by this should be notified," said Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen.

A West Springfield resident reached out to Western Mass News when he noticed birds falling from the tree in his yard.

We discovered that the birds, which were starlings, had been poisoned as part of a controlled poison for overpopulation concerns.

The USDA told us the agency used a pesticide poison for European Starlings in towns, including Agawam.

"But I think that we need to be notified or educated, so that we don't have a panic or an outcry of people being concerned of dead birds falling from the sky," Cohen explained.

Mayor Cohen said that there was only a brief email sent to the health department that wasn't received until the pesticide had already been laid. He is calling for a 30 day notice.

"I say that tongue-in-cheek, but people were really concerned," Cohen noted.

Cohen said that he received many messages from concerned members of the community.

"I just hope that our federal delegation will respond and look into it," Cohen added.

The USDA did tell Western Mass News that the pesticide is specific to the European Starling bird. People and animals are not effected by it - something Mayor Cohen said would have been nice to know before the pesticide was distributed.

You can CLICK HERE to see the letter in its entirety.

