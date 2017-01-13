Agawam residents react to release of arrest video

New details are coming out from a report released by the Agawam police chief after a controversial video was released, showing three officers trying to subdue a man they say was intoxicated and violent.

The video, which some viewers may find disturbing, is causing controversy across the region and especially in Agawam.

That video was released late Thursday and some people are just seeing it in full for the first time today. It's creating debate between neighbors, regarding the firing of the officers.

Newly-released video of the controversial arrest of David Desjardins Jr. is causing controversy on social media and between neighbors.

We showed the video to Agawam residents, who have conflicting views on what they see taking place in this video.

"I think they should be fired. Your opinion is different, but I think they should be fired," said Eduardo Arroyo

Fred Miodowski added, "I mean, I don't think they should be fired, but I think they should be reprimanded for their actions, at least suspended for a couple weeks and go through some kind of course of proper training."

The three Agawam officers - Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer John Moccio, and Officer Edward Connor - were fired after the June 19 incident for allegedly using excessive force arresting Desjardins.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of a new report released by the police chief, where the use of force by the officers is questioned and described as "unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive."

The report also shows untruthfulness.

Many people have a hard time watching the video, where, according to the report, one of the officers delivers at least 17 baton strikes in less than two minutes.

(Note: video of the arrest appears below. It may be disturbing to some viewers)

"To tell you the truth, I don't think it was necessary to use all this force on this man here," Arroyo added,

Miodowski noted, "I agree. The guy is half undressed, all he has is shorts on."

"All that beating and all that stuff isn't necessary," Arroyo said.

Miodowski said, "It shows he's not carrying any type of weapon whatsoever."

The report finds several policy violations, describing Officer Moccio's account of the incident as not "realistic" and that he omitted delivering baton strikes to Desjardins' kidney area, an area meant to be avoided by the Agawam Police Department.

The Agawam police chief was not available for immediate comment.

Western Mass News contacted the mayor's office and we're told he has no comment until the civil service hearings are over.

A final decision is not expected until some time in April.

