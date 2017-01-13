One Springfield firefighter injured in an apartment fire

Springfield Fire responded to 19 Maple St. tonight for a fire that started in a 4-story apartment building.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger told us that the fire originated in a hallway on the first floor and traveled to a second floor apartment.

Two people were displaced from the fire and did not sustain any injuries.

However, a firefighter had to be transported to Baystate for treatment of an eye injury.

The fire was determined to have been started from an electrical malfunction of a light fixture.

There's an estimated $20,000 in damages.

