One Springfield firefighter injured in an apartment fire

Springfield Fire responded to 19 Maple St. tonight for a fire that started in a 4-story apartment building.
Aide to the Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger told us that the fire originated in a hallway on the first floor and traveled to a second floor apartment.
Two people were displaced from the fire and did not sustain any injuries.
However, a firefighter had to be transported to Baystate for treatment of an eye injury.
The fire was determined to have been started from an electrical malfunction of a light fixture.
There's an estimated $20,000 in damages.
