Bars in Western MA gear up for Patriots playoffs

We're just hours away from the Patriots making their return to the playoffs as they host the Houston Texans tomorrow night at Gillette.

Fans are getting ready to root on Tom Brady, and area bars are expected to be busy.

Being in the playoffs is nothing new for New England fans, but something else is on our side for tomorrow-- The Patriots are 16 point favorites.

It's AFC divisional weekend here in New England and dubbed super-fans, such as Debra from Chicopee are ready for the Patriots to show the Houston Texans how it's done in New England.

"I think it’s going to be 32-10. Patriots obviously!" Debra said.

"They are definitely going to win. Maybe by 15 or 20?"

The Patriots earned a first-round bye in the playoffs thanks to a 14-and-2 record this season.

The Texans beat the hobbled Raiders last week to advance to the divisional round.

Andrea, one of the bartenders at the Rumbleseat in Chicopee said they're expecting a big crowd tomorrow night. They'll have additional bartenders, and they remind to be sure to bring your appetite.

"We usually have two, but we're prepared for tomorrow and we also have half-priced wings tomorrow. We have a bunch of TV's and good beers on draft.14 of them. And get here early."

And besides being New England's favorite quarterback, Tom is also dealing with the debate over whether he should be named the NFL's MVP.

If you're headed out to Foxboro for the game, send your pictures to Shareit@westernmassnews.com, or click share it on our Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.