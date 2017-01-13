Crews work to repair water main on Arnold Ave. in Springfield

Water Dept. crews responded to Arnold Ave. in Springfield around 8 p.m. tonight for a water main break.
Arnold Ave.off of Boston Road is currently blocked for traffic as crews make repairs.
An estimated time of repair has not yet been determined.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
