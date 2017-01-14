One sent to the hospital after North End shooting in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating what led up to a shooting that happened on the North End side of the city early Saturday morning.

Lt. Rosario of the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News a man was sent to Baystate Hospital after he was shot multiple times in the torso, and one time in his arm.

Rosario said the shooting took place at shortly after midnight on 36 Orchard Street.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone that has information on this incident can 'Text a Tip' to 274637.

