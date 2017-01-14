Police arrest alleged drug dealers near Van Horn Park

Four people are in police custody after narcotic detectives witnessed them making drug deals on Friday, according to police.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said two detectives were sent to investigate the area of Van Horn Park at 8:00 p.m.

During the investigation, Delaney said the detectives saw two men conducting a drug deal with two customers and moved in to make the arrests.

Springfield police arrested 25-year-old Shawn Delgado, 22-year-old Nathaniel Vazquez, 42-year-old Frank Marshall, and 56-year-old Nancy Barree.

Police recovered 10 bags of heroin, 3 suboxone strips, 6 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of cocaine, and 2 scales. During the arrest they also collected 10 rounds of 9mm ammo, and a 9mm high capacity 92FS firearm.

Delgado was placed with the following charges:

Poss to Distribute Class B crack subsequent Offense.

Poss to Distribute Class B cocaine subsequent offense

Poss to Distribute Class B suboxone

Distribution Class B crack .

Poss to Distribute of Class A Heroin With Intent

Poss of Large Capacity Firearm in a Felony

Poss of Firearm without LTC/FID

Poss of Ammo with FID

Vazquez was placed with the following charges:

Poss to Distribute Class B crack subsequent offense

Poss to Distribute Class B cocaine

Poss to Distribute Class B suboxone

Distribution Class B crack

Poss to Distribute Class A Heroin

Poss of Large Capacity Firearm in Felony

Poss of Firearm without LTC/FID

Poss of Ammo with FID

Both Marshall and Barre were placed with class B possession of crack cocaine.

All suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.