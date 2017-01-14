Cloudy with a snow flurry possible this evening; skies clear overnight

Clouds quickly filled in the afternoon some morning sunshine. A coastal storm system will pass well to our south tonight but we could still see some clouds this evening. Sunshine returns to close out the weekend.

We will start off with some clouds this evening before skies gradually begin to clear overnight tonight. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower and middle teens. Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Sunday but there also will be a bit of a breeze with northwesterly winds between 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 30s. It will turn even colder for Sunday night as lows drop back into the lower to middle single digits.

Our second ‘January thaw' kicks in next week with high temps back to the 40s and even near 50 from Tuesday to Friday. We continue with our quiet weather pattern and only a few cold fronts will come through with rain chances. No big storms on the horizon for the next 7 to 10 days.

Tonight: Evening clouds giving way to gradual clearing. Lows: 12-16.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 31-35.

