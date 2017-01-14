Big changes or small tweaks? Lawmakers to revisit pot law

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Legislative leaders have made clear they're not through with making changes to the voter-approved recreational marijuana initiative, but it remains to be seen whether future action amounts to an overhaul of or a mere tinkering with the new law.

A committee of House and Senate lawmakers soon will be named to consider potential revisions and make recommendations to the full Legislature.

Marijuana backers are watching to see if the panel's makeup tilts toward members who opposed the November ballot question, or those who were supportive.

The Legislature bought itself more time last month by postponing key deadlines related to retail sales of recreational marijuana by six months.

Issues that could be considered include taxes on marijuana sales, local control over pot shops, home growing and limits on the potency of the drug.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.