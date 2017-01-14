Sen. Markey to vote against Trump attorney general nominee

BOSTON (AP) - Sen. Edward Markey says he'll vote against President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Friday that a review of Sessions' record "demonstrates anything but the type of commitment to the equal and impartial administration of justice that we must demand from the nation's top law enforcement officer."

Markey says Sessions' record reflects hostility to important constitutional rights intended to protect people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, and immigrants against discrimination and violence.

Markey contends Sessions has fought against civil rights, voting rights, immigration and criminal justice reform, commonsense gun control, and abortion rights.

Also, Markey says he has no confidence Sessions is committed to justice for all Americans or that he will fight to defend the nation's most vulnerable.

