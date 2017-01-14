Governor signs bill to boost the sale, use of electric cars

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a bill aimed at promoting the sale and use of electric cars in Massachusetts.

The initiative aims to increase access to zero emission vehicle charging stations by prohibiting owners of public charging stations from making users pay a subscription or membership fee.

The law also requires the use of payment options available to the general public and lets cities, towns and private businesses set aside parking spaces specifically for use by zero emission vehicles.

Baker said promoting zero emission cars is critical to helping the state meet its emissions reductions goals.

The Republican governor said the law also gives consumers the confidence they need that charging stations will be readily available - a concern cited by many as they consider using electric cars.

