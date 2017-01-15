Firefighters battle structure fire in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Firefighters battle structure fire in Holyoke

Emergency crews were sent to battle a structure fire early Sunday morning. 

The fire began around 3 a.m. inside of a 3-story building on 5 Prew Avenue. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries. 

