Multi-family house fire in Pittsfield sends five to the hospital

Five people were transported to the hospital after a fire began inside of a multi-family home in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Fire Department said crews were called to battle the fire inside the residence located on Dalton Avenue and Tyler Street at 3:35 a.m.

Once they arrived, officials said mutual-aid from surrounding towns needed to be called in order to battle the fire.

The fire department has closed off roads around that intersection and will remain closed throughout Sunday morning.

The fire is currently under investigation. There is no report on any of the victim's conditions.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.