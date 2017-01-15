MA soldier surprises family at Springfield Thunderbirds game

A night out at the Springfield Thunderbird's game on Saturday took a heartwarming twist.

Fireman Brandon Woodford bravely serves in the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I really like hockey, and they were going to the game, and just 2 and 2 clicked," said Woodford.

A big plan was in the works before he returned to American soil.

"I just finished a deployment in south and central America doing counter narcotic patrols," said Woodford.

Brandon invited Western Mass News to join in on his secret.

"It's really hard to be right out of high school and to just move away from your family. All of a sudden you're out in the middle of the ocean, you don't have phones, you're lucky if you have internet. You are doing a dangerous job," Woodford noted.

The Thunderbird's emcee called Brandon's family out of the crowd to play a trivia game.

In that same moment, was when he came around the corner and surpised his family.

"I was completely shocked, I didn't expect it whatsoever. I just thought we were coming here to watch the game with some good friends. I was quite shocked when he came around the corner. I couldn't believe it," said Brandon's mom, Joyce Woodford.

His homecoming will be one the family won't soon forget.

