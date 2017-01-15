Benefit concert held to honor West Springfield teen

A special concert was held on Saturday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and help benefit West Springfield teen Conor McCormick

McCormick, who was paralyzed during a swimming pool accident over the summer.

The Brianna Fund presented the 19th annual benefit gospel concert at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Springfield.

The fund helps to benefit children with disabilities.

Ronn Johnson is one of the founders of the organization, which is named after his daughter.

"Conor's story is so compelling and his parents engagement but also the communities engagement in commitment to supporting him through this difficult time," said Johnson.

Over the years, the fund has helped 47 children.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.