Clear and very cold tonight. Another mostly sunny day tomorrow

It turned out to be a pleasant afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and temperatures in many locations a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The dry weather will linger into tomorrow and the first part of Tuesday before a storm system brings the chance for precipitation late Tuesday.

With clear skies and light winds tonight temperatures will begin to drop off quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower and middle single digits tonight. It will certainly be a very cold start as you get out the door tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow may start out with temperatures in the single digits but it will also be another day where we see mostly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 30s with lighter winds. Tuesday starts out dry but a area of low pressure passing to the northwest will bring increasing clouds and the chance for showers as we head into the evening. It could be cold enough in some locations that we see a wintry mix or even some freezing rain. That's something we will need to watch as we head through the next 24-48 hours.

We should see some warmer air work in on Wednesday and that would cause any precipitation to change over to rain. Highs on Wednesday will rise into the lower to middle 40s. Drier air will try to work back into the region by late in the week.

