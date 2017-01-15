Road in Wilbraham reopens after car strikes telephone pole

Wilbraham police closed off a section of Boston Road early Sunday morning.

Police told Western Mass News a pickup truck with two occupants hit a telephone pole between Three Rivers Road and Maynard Road.

The occupants inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, and did not have to be transported to the hospital, according to police.

The road was reopened sometime around 10 a.m.

Wilbraham Fire Department posted this video to their Facebook page:

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.