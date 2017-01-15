Volunteers come together in support of local food pantry

Teams of volunteers and students came together Saturday at South Hadley High School to deliver thousands of bags of food to local residents.

The event was part of the larger national day of service.



Over 6,500 bags were delivered along 60 different routes throughout the town.



"About seven years ago we decided that we wanted the students at South Hadley High School to have a bigger sense of community," said Tara Cole, the organizer of Bag the Community.

These donations equal approximately 35 percent of the foods distributed by our community's food pantry throughout the year. Last year, the event provided over 30,000 pounds of food.

"Our goal is always to raise more non-perishable items than we have in years prior," Cole continued.

The bags will be collected on Monday and brought to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry.

If you are interested in finding out more ways to help, visit www.nhnfoodpantry.org for more information.

