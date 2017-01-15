One man dies following car accident in Southwick

Southwick authorities responded to a single motor-vehicle accident in the area of 21 Coes Hill Road on Friday night.

Police said when they arrived to the scene they discovered the vehicle struck a large tree at 6:50 p.m.

Members from the Southwick Fire Department had to extricate the driver. Once he was removed he was transported to Noble Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The man's identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by State police and the Southwick Police Department.

