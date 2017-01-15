Woodworking show celebrating more than 30 years

Today, folks from all over came to Western Mass for this year's woodworking show at the Big E.

Attendees enjoyed viewing some serious craftsmanship and even got a chance to carve their own pieces of work.

One father and son from New Hampshire explain how they use woodworking as a chance for them to bond.



"It's something I can pass on to him so he can do woodworking he's younger or when he gets older," said Harry Bern.



The woodworking show is celebrating more than 30 years of hosting hands-on trade shows for woodworkers across the United States.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.