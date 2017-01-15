MassDOT warning drivers to allow extra travel time this holiday weekend

A traffic alert for those hitting the road this week.

MassDOT is warning drivers to allow extra travel for tomorrow’s holiday.

If you plan on traveling along the viaduct construction tomorrow, drivers should extra time between the hours of 11 am and 7 pm.

MassDOT will be working on West Columbus Avenue between I-291 and Gridiron Street overnight Monday through Friday.

Closures are set to begin 9 pm and reopen 5 o’clock in the morning.

Portions of Clinton Street and Liberty Street between east and west Columbus Avenues will also be closed at this time.

These closures are designed to protect drivers from demolition work taking place above on the 91-viaduct above.

