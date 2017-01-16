A Wintry Mix on tap for Tuesday Afternoon through Wednesday Morning

Another cold, quiet night is on the way with temperatures falling back into the 20s and even a few teens through Tuesday morning. We remain dry with only some high, thin clouds around overnight that will gradually build through dawn. We begin dry Tuesday morning, but an approaching storm system will be increasing our wet weather chances through the day.

A few rain showers with some sleet are possible at any point after 10am, however most of the wet weather will move in from 3pm on.

Winter Weather Advisories take effect at 10am for Berkshire County and 1pm for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties .

Many will begin as rain in the lower valley and possibly sleet. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely through the evening commute and night, leading to slick, slushy and/or icy road conditions.

The highest amounts of icing look to occur in the Berkshires and a few isolated areas may pick up a quarter inch of ice-but there is still a lot of uncertainty with exact locations. With potential icing, road conditions may become hazardous and power outages are possible.

Snow: E. Hampden County 0-1" - W. Hampden, Hampshire County 1-3" - Franklin County 3-6"

Ice: Moderate icing (up to 0.25") possible mainly above 500 feet (hill towns of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties) Power outages possible. A trace to 0.1" of ice possible elsewhere.

We may still see showers of rain, snow and freezing rain through Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation will be moving east and out of our area. We remain dry for Thursday and Friday with some sunshine and daytime highs in the lower to mid 40s. A weak system may bring a rain or snow shower Friday night into Saturday-but it doesn’t look like much. More rain is possible early next week.

