Chicopee convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigation a robbery at a Chicopee convenience store.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police responded to Honeyland Farms on Montgomery Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.
Officers on-scene were told by the store's owner that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and fled with merchandise towards Chicopee Street and the railroad tracks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.
