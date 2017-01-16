Chicopee convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigation a robbery at a Chicopee convenience store.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police responded to Honeyland Farms on Montgomery Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers on-scene were told by the store's owner that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and fled with merchandise towards Chicopee Street and the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

