Part of Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield blocked due to water main break

Crews are on-scene of a water main break along a busy Springfield roadway.

That break occurred late Monday morning near the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Parker Street in Springfield.

Joyce Mulvaney, spokesperson for Springfield Water and Sewer, said that the break is expected to be repaired by approximately 1 p.m. and the road should be repaired and the scene cleared by 3 p.m.

Wilbraham Road is currently down to one lane in each direction.

