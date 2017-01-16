Belchertown Police investigating armed robbery

Belchertown Police are asking for your help tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Dwight Station Mini-Mart on Federal Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said that a masked man threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash from the register.

Investigators believe the suspect then fled the area in an awaiting car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belchertown Police Detective Bureau at (413) 323-6685.

