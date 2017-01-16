Police: torch used to break into ATM at Belchertown business

Authorities are investigating after three suspects broke into a Belchertown business.

Belchertown Police said that just after 6 a.m. Saturday, a call was received about a past breaking and entering incident at Sunoco on Federal Street.

Investigators arrived on-scene and found that the power and internet cables had been cut before the suspects entered the building.

Police noted that, based on a review of surveillance footage, three male suspects - who were wearing masks and gloves - entered the business, with one of the suspect carrying a backpack that reportedly contained an acetylene torch.

"This torch was used to cut a large hole in the ATM machine and an undisclosed amount of money was removed," police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Belchertown Police Detective Bureau at (413) 323-6685.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.