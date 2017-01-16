Fundraiser for fire victims held at Chipotle in Holyoke

It's been over two weeks since a fatal fire in Holyoke claimed the lives of three people and destroyed the homes of dozens of families.

Today, the Holyoke community is coming together to support those victims.



An order of chips and guacamole or your favorite burrito bowl at Chipotle in Holyoke today will benefit the victims of that devastating New Year's Day fire.

"The line has been out the door since we started today," said Dan Bergeron, general manager of Chipotle in Holyoke.

Ricky Robichaud of West Springfield added, "I spent the most money I possibly could. I got a double steak burrito and guac, so it came to $18."

Today, Chipotle on Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke hosted a fundraiser where 100 percent of the proceeds of guests there for the event went to the Mayor's Fire Relief Fund.

Typically, the food chain will donate a portion of each check during a charity event, but today, Bergeron added, "the whole purchase goes towards it."

That means the world to one woman.

"I couldn't stop crying, my anxiety because of all this. It's just crazy," said Kimberly Houle.

Houle was one of the residents who escaped from North East Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

"I only grabbed the cats and that was it," Houle said.

Houle was left with nothing but her pets, although she is still searching for one of her cats named Smokey. Through the kindness of donations, she has started to rebuild, but could certainly use the funds raised through the mayor's office.

"Basically,help us get everything that we need and start all over again," Houle explained.

With a crowd all day long at Chipotle, the promise of more money for the fund puts a smile on Houle's face.

"It's a good thing that there are people out there to support us people," Houle noted.

The event at the Chipotle on Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke continued until 9 p.m. Monday.

To donate to the Holyoke Mayor's Fire Relief Fund you can click on this link, or to see Kim Houle's GoFundMe click here.

