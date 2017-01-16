Police investigating body found along Orange St. in Westfield

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Westfield.

Westfield Police Sgt. Robert Saunders said that the body of 21-year-old Peter Yurovskiyh was found near his Orange Street home on Saturday morning.

No cause of death has been made, but Saunders noted that foul play is not suspected.

The case remains under investigation by Westfield Police and Mass. State Police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.