Hundreds of South Hadley volunteers help feed the needy

It's the crown jewel of the South Hadley community. The 7th annual Bag the Community Food drive is set to feed thousands of residents in need.

The drive kicked off Saturday when hundreds of volunteers dropped empty bags off at homes.

On Monday, volunteers go back to those homes and pick up the bags that are now filled with food

"On Saturday, we over 200 volunteers. Today, we will probably be close to 300," said Susan Brouillette.

Brouillette is the coordinator of Bag the Community and as a retired South Hadley school teacher, she loves nothing more than to see hundreds of students dedicating their day off.

"I adore kids. The students of the school are spectacular," Brouillette explained.

Caroline Robiatille added, "It's fun to give back to the community and it's great. It's a thing that gets everyone in our town involved."

The bags were brought back here to the high school, where the food is sorted, re-boxed, and put on wheels.

Everybody has a role - from drivers and baggers, to boxers and runners.

The food was delivered to a warehouse before being sent to a South Hadley church to give to those in need.

The turnout has been tremendous. So much food has been donated that even a tractor trailer is not big enough to carry it all.

"In a few days, we actually manage to really give them a tremendous amount of help and it is wonderful," Brouillette said.

What was on display on Monday is only a portion of the food, which was mostly just student donations.

With thousands of bags being picked up, Brouillette expected more than 30,000 pounds of food to be donated.That's over a third of the food the town pantry receives all year.

"Honestly, everybody wins. We all feel like we've done something worthwhile," Brouillette noted.

Students win too. Sports teams from track and wrestling, to basketball and cheerleading all work together to win and just like on the field, the community wins with everyone's effort.

"It really helps us discover ourselves within each other and how we are outside of playing that sport," said Marco Gomez.

