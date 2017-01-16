UPDATE: Police arrest suspect following two store robberies

An arrest has been made following the Stop and Go Mart on Prospect St. and the Honeyland Farms on Montgomery St.

Officer Wilk tells us that the suspect is believed to be the same man, and he is now in custody and being processed.

Officers on-scene at Honeyland Farms this morning were told by the store's owner that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and fled with merchandise towards Chicopee Street and the railroad tracks.

At the Stop and Go Mart this afternoon, the male suspect was described to be wearing a blue-colored hooded sweatshirt and glasses, where he also showed a handgun and robbed the store of merchandise.

He was later seen fleeing towards Cumberland Farms near the intersection of Prospect Street and Montcalm Street.

More information on the suspect and charges are expected to be released later tonight.

