Study: Springfield, Holyoke on list of most dangerous cities

Springfield and Holyoke have made the list for the country's most dangerous cities.

The report was compiled by Neighborhood Scout, which gathered crime statistics reported from more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

The data was from 2015, but the Springfield Police Department and the FBI said that the information can be misleading.

"I'm pretty surprised actually, but things should get better," said Carl Johnson.

"I was born in Detroit, so this is paradise for me. I haven't seen too much crime around but i guess you don't always know what's happening in your community," said Richard Horne.

The data was based on cities with more than 25,000 people and violent crimes per 1,000 of those people. It included murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

"Not so much murders, but stabbings, shootings, but I think a lot of it can be gang-related and police are doing the best they can," Horne explained.

However, the Springfield Police Department warns people to be mindful of this data and not base how safe their neighborhood is based on it.

"There's a lot of variables and when you look at Springfield per-say, they're going by 2015 statistics and during this last year, crime is down double digits," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Delaney said Springfield has made a lot of strides in recent years with crime and they continue to do that.

"We have a lot of great organizations coming to help us out, city organizations, churches. The community rallies around us and Commissioner Barbieri is doing a really good job on modernizing the department," Delaney noted.

The FBI also said, "These rankings lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions adversely affecting cities and counties, along with their residents."

We also reached out to the Holyoke Police Department. The chief was not around to speak, but the department said they recognize they have a crime problem and are trying to do the best they can to get the crime down in the city.

Barnstable, Chelsea, and Fall River were three other Massachusetts communities that made the list.

