Springfield offers low-income seniors help in preparing taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Tax season is approaching and the city of Springfield will once again offer seniors free help with preparing their tax forms and filing them electronically.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says the city's Department of Elder Affairs is partnering with AARP to provide the assistance to low-income residents who are 55 years of age or older.

Sarno says tax filing can be a complicated process for people of any age.

The free help for seniors will begin on Feb. 9 and be by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling the city at 413-784-4769.

