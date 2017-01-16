Tree crews perform work ahead of Tuesday night's wintry mix

With the wintry mix headed our way, many people are preparing for the worst.

When we hear ice storm, we think rock salt and potential power loss, but something that can really be damaging is heavy or falling trees.

"You could have a whole tree failure, which would be terrible," said Laura Mele, certified arborist for Arbortech.

With only a day to spare before a storm drops a wintry mix on western Massachusetts, Arbortech Tree Services is fitting in some last minute service.



"The guys are working at a job today where the homeowner called because was concerned that the oak might fall onto their house," Mele added.



This is something that Mele recommends to anyone heading into the winter months. A hazard tree is one that is in danger of falling onto a roof, car, or sidewalk. An arborist can determine what trees are at risk.



"Especially thinking that this is a hazard tree, I would rather us take some weight off the limbs rather than the limb fall on your roof and put a hole in your roof. It definitely pays to be preventative," Mele noted.



In a freezing rain storm, a tree limb can fall onto power lines and create outages for many people.

When it comes to any tree trimming, Mele said leave it to the professionals



"I wouldn't recommend doing anything over doing anything on a ladder. Leave it to the professionals. It's mostly preventative. It's being prepared for the New England winters which is having them assessed and treated as needed," Mele explained.



Mele said that this homeowner did the right thing



"They called and they said were worried about it, so we made it on the schedule to come out and take care of it to put their mind at ease," Mele noted.

If, during the course of the storm, a tree does fall and create some damage or is potentially dangerous, there are emergency services available for storm cleanup.

